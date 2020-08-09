New Delhi: Hours after making the announcement to restrict the import of 101 defence items, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that big weapon systems will now be produced in the country. Also Read - From Sinper Rifle to Air Missiles, India Announces Import Ban on 101 Defence Items | Check Full List

"The Defence Ministry of the country is heading towards the dream of making 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' a success. Today, I announced import embargo on 101 defence items to boost indigenisation of defence production," Rajnath Singh said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will in his address to nation on August 15 present the outline for self-reliant India.

“In the current financial year, the Budget of domestic capital procurement has been bifurcated. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year,” Rajnath added.

He further added that major and tough decisions are being taken by the Central government to promote self-reliance in defence production.

“Coronavirus pandemic has showed that a country may not be able to effectively protect sovereignty if it is not self-reliant,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including artillery guns, assault rifles and transport aircraft.

“The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative,” Singh said on Twitter while making the announcement.

He said the ministry has prepared a list of 101 items for which the embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024.

The list of 101 embargoed items comprises some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, light combat helicopters (LCHs), radars and many other items.

Singh said all necessary steps would be taken to ensure that timelines for domestic production of equipment identified under a negative list for import are met, adding the measures will include a co-ordinated mechanism for hand-holding of the industry by the defence services.