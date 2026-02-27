Home

BIG win for AAP: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia as both cleared of charges in Delhi Liquor Policy case

Delhi Liquor Scam: The Delhi High Court had directed Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to file their responses to the CBI's plea challenging the lower court's order.

In a major relief to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, both have been cleared of charges in Delhi Liquor Policy case. The Delhi High Court had in September 2025 directed AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh to file their responses on a CBI plea challenging its order to provide documents in the 2021-22 liquor policy case. Issuing notice to the accused, Justice Ravinder Dudeja said he would pass a detailed order on the matter.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and it was rescinded by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption. The money laundering case comes to light following a CBI case filed after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended an investigation into the matter.

The CBI had challenged the May 22 order of the lower court, which had directed the investigating agency to include all its notices and written communications sent to witnesses and accused, besides replies received, in the list of uncertified documents if the agency was not relying on them in the trial.

The lower court had said that the list should be filed before it and a copy should be shared with the accused for inspection of the documents. The lower court had asked the investigating officer to file an affidavit on other issues. The CBI lawyer argued in the High Court that the lower court could not have asked the CBI to provide such documents, as the notice was material to the investigation, not evidence.

The judge asked the CBI lawyer what harm it would suffer if the agency provided such details. The court was told that this would set a precedent for all future cases and would amount to rewriting the law. In contrast, lawyers representing some of the accused argued that the CBI feared that providing the details would expose its “entirely flawed investigation.”

Former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, AAP leaders Sisodia and Singh, and BRS leader K. Kavitha are among other businessmen accused in the case. Federal investigative agencies have alleged irregularities and unfair benefits to license holders during the revision of the liquor excise policy.

