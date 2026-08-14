Big win! India secures return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from UAE; Amit Shah hails ‘new milestone’

Basoya has previously been linked by investigators to major drug trafficking cases. In 2024, Delhi Police issued a lookout circular against him after a large cocaine seizure in the national capital.

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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured the return the return of drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya back to India from the United Arab Emirates, in a major action against a fugitive accused of running a drug trafficking network from abroad. Basoya had been staying in the UAE and was wanted by Indian agencies in connection with drug trafficking cases. His return is being seen as a major step in the government’s efforts to track down criminals who operate from outside the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the development and praised the NCB and other agencies involved in bringing Basoya back. In a post on social media, Shah said the Modi government was continuously pursuing drug traffickers hiding overseas and working to destroy the networks supporting them. He said the latest action showed that people involved in drug trafficking could not escape Indian law simply by leaving the country.

Read more: Sri Lanka to Impose Death Penalty For Drug Trafficking

“Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach… Our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law.”

NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) secures the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, “Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless… pic.twitter.com/HaDyVPtjfS — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026

Basoya has previously been linked by investigators to major drug trafficking cases. In 2024, Delhi Police issued a lookout circular against him after a large cocaine seizure in the national capital. Police had alleged that he was connected to a drug network involved in a major consignment.

His name also appeared in investigations into a major drug case involving a consignment worth thousands of crores. Investigators have alleged that his network had links to other accused persons, including his son Rishabh Baisoya. An Interpol Red Notice was later issued against Rishabh in connection with a separate investigation.