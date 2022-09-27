New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in over eight states and at multiple locations linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) members on Tuesday. According to reports, more than 50 people have been detained and the arrests will depend on their questioning. Raids are going on in Aurangabad, Jalana, Parbhani districts of Maharashtra; Simoga, Bidar, Ballari, Hubli, Kalburgi districts of Karnataka; Nagarbera of Assam; Bulandshahr’s Kasba Syana, Sarurpur and Lisari Gate area of Meerut in Western Uttar Pradesh; and at several places in Delhi.

Hiren Nath, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Special Branch), Assam said that they have detained five PFI members from the Nagarbera area. The DGP said that the raids were going on in many districts of Assam.

Assam | 4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today. Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district: Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) Assam pic.twitter.com/qTUIEz8PSk — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

As many as 11 persons were held by the NIA in it’s recent raid.

In Uttar Pradesh, In a joint operation, UP ATS and UP STF took more than a dozen PFI leaders into custody in raids across Uttar Pradesh “We are grilling them. As of now no arrest memos have been filed against any of them. They are PFI members. We got fresh inputs after the questioning of earlier arrested PFI members and are conducting raids,” the source said.

In Maharashtra the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the local police were conducting the raids in Aurangabad, Jalana and Parbhani districts.

“Raids are on in Simoga, Bidar, Ballari, Hubli, and Kalburgi area of Karnataka. Five have been detained from Simoga, four from Ballari, two from Hubli, and six have been detained from Kolar district. Bidar district president and Kalburgi media coordinator of PFI have been detained,” the source said.

In Delhi, raids were on in Nizamuddin, Rohini, Jamia and in Shahin Bagh.

Raids were being conducted after the NIA got fresh information during the questioning of the arrested PFI members.

NIA CRACKDOWN AGAINST PFI

The NIA had arrested over 106 members of the PFI during its largest-ever raids spread across 15 states on September 22. Addressing a press conference, State Principal Secretary of SDPI, Bhaskar said, “We condemn the unconstitutional raids by NIA. Why hasn’t the RSS been raided yet? We say that RSS is a non-registered organisation as well as a terrorist organisation. PFI is a registered organisation”.

Terming the NIA raids as a “ploy” to suppress a “strong voice”, the SDPI leader claimed that the government could not prove a single case against the political outfit. “This is a ploy to suppress a strong voice. They have tried this for years, but they couldn’t prove a single case against SDPI. However, the communal fascist government is constantly carrying out such attacks to create hatred among the people against SDPI and PFI organizations,” the SDPI leader said.”

The biggest dangerous organization in this country is RSS and its organizations like Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sri Ram Sena, etc. They are involved in acts of communal hatred. But they are never attacked by NIA,” the SDPI leader alleged.

The PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006 after merging three Muslim organizations floated after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 – the National Development Front of Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasari of Tamil Nadu. After the demolition of the Babri mosque, many fringe outfits had surfaced in south India and PFI was formed after merging some of them

(With ANI, IANS inputs)