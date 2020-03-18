New Delhi: Hours after Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was taken into preventive custody for holding a dharna in Bengaluru, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday called him ‘biggest dramatist’. Chouhan also went on to allege that the rebel MLAs in Karnataka are wary of Singh and didn’t want to meet him. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Government: 'CM Fears Floor Test as he Does Not Have Majority,' Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"Digvijay Singh is the biggest dramatist in the country. He is remembering the (rebel) MLAs now. They do not even want to meet him," Chouhan said.

He said this by referring to the videos released by rebel MLAs in which many of them claimed that they didn't want to meet Singh.

According to Chouhan, some rebels have held Singh responsible for the current crisis in the Congress in the state.

Chouhan, who has moved the Supreme Court earlier, demanding immediate floor test in the assembly, also said the Kamal Nath government in the state is on the brink of collapse.

The development comes after Digvijaya Singh landed in Bengaluru early on Wednesday morning and sat on a dharna near Ramada Hotel for not being allowed by police to meet the 21 rebel Congress MLAs lodged in the hotel.

“I am a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, voting is scheduled for March 26. My MLAs have been kept here, they want to speak to me, their phones have been snatched, the police is not letting me speak to them saying there is a security threat to MLAs,” Singh had said.

The move from Singh to sit on dharna comes amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh which followed the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress party. Scindia’s exit from the Congress was followed by 22 MLAs resigning from the party as well as from the state legislative Assembly.

On the other hand, Digvijaya Singh had also filed a complaint to the nomination filed by Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh for the Rajya Sabha elections, which was rejected by the Returning Officer, according to the state BJP leadership.