Patna: At least 14 children have died in Muzaffarpur reportedly due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), news agency ANI reported.

Sunil Shahi, Superintendent SKMCH, Muzaffarpur said, “Total 38 patients were admitted, of which there are 14 casualties. Some of the admitted patients still have high fever.”

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) is caused by several different viruses, bacteria, fungus, parasites, spirochetes, chemical/ toxins etc. It is a water-borne disease and the outbreak of which mostly coincides with the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, eight districts in western and southern Karnataka have been put on high alert to check the Nipha virus infection from neighbouring Kerala, an official said on Thursday. The districts put on alert are Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi and Uttara Kannada across the Western Ghats. “Doctors are checking patients visiting state-run and private hospitals in the districts for any suspected case and precautions have been taken to isolate any one showing symptoms of the infection,” state health joint director Shivaraj Sajjan Shetty told IANS here. The state government has also not stopped the movement of the people across the border to Kerala where a few patients affected by the Nipah virus have been reported.