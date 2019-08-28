Patna: Thirteen people, including three women, were attacked with acid after a fight erupted between two groups in Vaishali’s Daudnagar.

SDPO Raghav Dayal said, “People of one group attacked the other with acid. The injured are being treated at a local hospital. Five people have been arrested and a probe is underway.”

Those injured are all from the same family. Dayal said two families of Dawoodpur village clashed over a minor dispute between children. The dispute escalated so much that both sides had people beaten up and six were left injured. A family member then angrily threw acid at 13 people, including three women, from the other family.

He added that some of the injured people were in a critical condition. Meanwhile, the aggrieved family has alleged that acid was thrown on them for opposing molestation.