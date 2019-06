New Delhi: At least three people died and nearly 12 more were injured after a bus they were travelling in rammed an electric pole on Wednesday in the Kawada area of Nawada in Bihar.

All the injured have been rushed to the nearest hospital. Further details are awaited.

Recently, a bus returning from a wedding function had overturned near Sahmalwa petrol pump under Baruraj police station limits in Muzaffarpur and injured 20 people.