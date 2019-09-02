Patna: Three members of a family died from suffocation on Monday while cleaning a well in a village in Bihar, the police said.

Two brothers and their uncle died due to suffocation caused by poisonous gas inside a well in Singhra village under Dulhinbazar police station in Gaya district, a police officer said.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the nearby villages and neighbouring areas.

On August 22, 5 sanitation workers died while cleaning a sewer in Nandgram area of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced financial assistance Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the five deceased.

In June, seven people died in Gujarat’s Vadodara while cleaning a septic tank. They died of suffocation after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning the septic tank outside a hotel in Fartikui village in Dabhoi taluk. The victims included four sanitation workers and three hotel employees.