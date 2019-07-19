New Delhi: Another incident of mob lynching has come to light on Friday, as three people were beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft by locals in Saran district of Bihar.

The incident happened at around 4:30 AM on Friday morning in Baniyapur village in Saran district. Villagers claimed that four people had come to steal cows. However, one of them managed to flee when they tried to catch them. In a fit of rage, the villagers brutally thrashed the other three.

The police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported. The victims were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Bihar: Three people were beaten to death by locals in Baniyapur, Saran on suspicion of cattle theft, today morning. Bodies sent for postmortem by police, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/wNKJIYgfn5 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

The bodies of victims have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, the police said.

A similar case of lynching happened in Jharkhand on June 18, when the 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was lynched by a mob on alleged suspicion of theft. Ansari was tied to a pole and beaten up while forced to chant slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ repeatedly.

Eleven men were arrested for involvement in the brutal lynching while two police officers were suspended.