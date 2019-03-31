Chhapra: At least four people are injured as 13 coaches of Tapti-Ganga express train derailed near Gautam Asthan, Chhapra in Bihar on Sunday morning. No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Relief and rescue operations are underway.

In February, at least six people died and 36 were injured after a Delhi-bound train derailed in Bihar’s Vaishali district. 11 coaches of Seemanchal Express came off the tracks near Sahadai Buzurg station.

Of the six bodies that were identified, three were from Bengal and the other three were from Bihar’s Khagaria. The state government had made arrangements for the bodies to be sent to their families in Bengal and Khagaria after post-mortem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed grief over the train accident in Bihar. The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had announced to give Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of every deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The Bihar CM had expressed grief over the derailment incident and had directed the administration to provide all kind of assistance.