New Delhi: At least eight children died and nine people suffered injuries after lightning struck Dhanapur village in Bihar’s Nawada on Friday.

Bihar: 8 children dead & 9 injured after lightning struck Dhanapur village in Nawada.

Meanwhile, the water level in major rivers is reported to be receding and the situation in flood-hit Bihar has been showing signs of improvement since Wednesday.

“There is some improvement in the flood situation. The floodwater that spread to large areas is receding, relief and rescue operations are underway for the affected people,” an official of the state disaster management department said.

So far, 33 people have been killed and 26 lakh affected in the floods that have spread to 12 districts.

Reports also said that floodwaters have inundated more areas as water from the rivers flowing from Nepal breached embankments and submerged roads at several places in Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts.

