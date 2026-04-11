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Bihar accident: 10 die as pickup van collides with bus, leaving many injured

Bihar accident: 10 die as pickup van collides with bus, leaving many injured

Bihar accident: 10 die as pickup van collides with bus, leaving many injured

(Representational Image)

Bihar accident: 10 die as pickup van collides with bus, leaving many injured

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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