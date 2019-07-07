Patna: In many parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, the rainfall has intensified in the past 24 hours and heavy showers have been predicted in the coming days. Some parts of Bihar may experience a flood-like situation in this period.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the feeble Low-Pressure Area over the western parts of Bihar and adjoining Jharkhand with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists.

Heavy rainfall is predicted for today at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

These heavy showers would be observed over Bihar till July 11. In the wake of the declining water table, the heavy rains augur well with the requirements of the residents.

“The trough at mean sea level from northwest Rajasthan to northeast Bay of Bengal extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level across northeast Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, centre of Low-Pressure Area over western parts of Bihar & adjoining Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal persists,” read the IMD forecast.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab and some more parts of Rajasthan during next 24 hours.