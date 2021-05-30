Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced financial aid of Rs 1,500 per month to children who have lost either of their parents to COVID-19. The financial assistance will be given to the kids under ‘Bal Sahayata Yojana’. The Chief Minister also added that kids orphaned by COVID-19 and with no caretaker will be looked after in children’s home. He further added that orphaned girls will be enrolled in Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School on priority. Also Read - Breaking News Updates: Bihar Announces Compensation Of Rs 4 Lakhs For Families Of Those Who Died In Cyclone Yaas

(2/2)जिन अनाथ बच्चे-बच्चियों के अभिभावक नहीं हैं, उनकी देखरेख बालगृह में की जाएगी। ऐसे अनाथ बच्चियों का कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका आवासीय विद्यालय में प्राथमिकता पर नामांकण कराया जाएगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 30, 2021

Bihar showed significant signs of a let-up in the raging second wave of COVID-19 on Saturday when a substantial drop was registered in the number of people getting infected by the dreaded coronavirus and those succumbing to the contagion. According to the health department, 48 fresh fatalities caused the death toll to reach 5,052 while 1491 people tested positive since the previous day, raising the tally to 7.04 lakhs. The state has witnessed more than 600 COVID-19 deaths in the past one week.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has also announced the ‘Chief Minister’s Bala Seva Scheme’ for the welfare of children orphaned due to Covid -19, including monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 for guardians of such children.

The Assam government has also announced the “Chief Minister’s Sishu Sewa Scheme” to provide financial assistance and other support to the children who have lost their parents due to Covid.

Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it would be launched on the occasion of completion of the seven years of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.