New Delhi: ‘Our Jale candidate was never aligned with Jinnah’s ideology’, said Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, a day after Union minister Giriraj Singh lambasted the grand old party for fielding former AMU student Maskoor Usmani for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 'Mahagathbandhan' Releases Manifesto, Promises 10 Lakh Jobs, Scrapping of Farm Bills | Key Points

“BJP is preparing controversy in hatred factory, to divert attention. Our Jale candidate never aligned with Jinnah’s ideology. When he was an AMU student, he wrote to PM for removal of Jinnah’s portrait from AMU, Parliament & Bombay HC. But PM Modi never responded”, claimed Surjewala after releasing the Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto for Bihar polls. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: After BJP's 'No Relations With LJP' Jibe, Paswan Calls Himself 'PM's Hanuman', Says 'Can Open my Chest And Show it'

Earlier on Friday, Union minister Giriraj Singh had raised questions on Congress for fielding former Aligarh Muslim University students’ union (AMUSU) president Maskoor Usmani from Dharbhanga’s Jale constituency, saying the party should explain if it supports Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: No Secret Deal With LJP, They Are 'Vote-Cutters', Says Deputy CM Sushil Modi

“Congress and Mahagathbandhan need to give an answer for this. They claim to work for the welfare of Bihar. Congress candidate from Jale is Jinnah worshipper. Will RJD, Congress fight on Jinnah’s ideology? Will their star campaigner be Sharjeel Imam?,” Giriraj Singh told ANI.

In 2019, Usmani was booked under sedition charges for raising anti-national slogans. In 2020, Twitter suspended his official account for criticizing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on the arrest of Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider.