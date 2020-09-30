New Delhi: With just a day left for the ahead of the notifications for the first phase of the 74-seat Bihar Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will on Tuesday hold a meeting with top brass of the state’s party office in Delhi to come to a conclusion on the seat-sharing dispute in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress Calls State Unit Chief, CLP Leader to Delhi on Wednesday

BJP ruffled a few feathers with its ally Lok Janata Party (LJP), which sees Chirag Paswan as its chief ministerial face, over the seat-sharing formula. Notably, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who was part of the NDA constituent in the midst of a furore over seat-sharing, met Nadda in Somwara late evening on Tuesday.

The tension arose as neither the BJP nor LJP is ready to compromise on the seat-sharing. While LJP members are firm on pushing Paswan for Chief Minister, the ruling NDA is fixated on keeping Nitish Kumar to continue the alliance.

Both the larger party groupings – BJP and the Janata Dal (United) – are not prepared to divulge their plans, while smaller parties such as the LJP and HAM are also reluctant to spell out the terms of engagement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) of former MP Upendra Kushwaha parted ways with the NDA in Bihar and announced to join hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janvadi Party (Socialist) to contest the Assembly elections.

Kushwaha formed the new political front after his talks with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on seat-sharing failed to bear fruit.

Meanwhile, the Congress has called its Bihar unit chief and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader to Delhi for a meeting at 3 PM today.

The Election Commission had announced the dates for the Bihar election on Friday. In the first phase, elections to 71 constituencies will take place on October 28, for 94 seats in the second phase on November 3 and the third phase, for the remaining 78 Assembly seats on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.