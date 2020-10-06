New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its list of 27 candidates for the upcoming 243 seat assembly elections in Bihar. Notably, gold medalist shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined the saffron party, will be contesting on a ticket from Jamui. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: BJP Leader Escapes Attack as Terrorist Opens Fire; PSO Retaliates, Dies in Action

After many wrangles over the seat-sharing formula, the ruling Janata Dal (United) and BJP sealed a 122-121 seat deal, announcing a ‘gathbandhan’ independent of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which recently decided to contest alone. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP Vice President Rajendra Singh Joins Chirag Paswan's LJP

Here’s the full list: Also Read - 'Accept Nitish Kumar's Leadership to be Part of NDA Gathbandhan,' Says BJP, Rebuffs Alliance With LJP For Bihar Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party releases the first list of 27 candidates for #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/vxmymAEd8d — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

The BJP also made it clear that incumbent Nitish Kumar will remain their chief ministerial candidate.

“Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA in Bihar, all talks in Bihar ‘gathbandhan‘ are being held under his leadership. BJP accepts his leadership in the state, whoever accepts Nitish Kumar Ji’s leadership will be part of NDA ‘gathbandhan‘,” said BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal.

Yesterday, LJP supremo Chirag Paswan said that he chose a “difficult path” by contesting alone to “bring back the state’s lost pride”.

The first phase of polling is to be held on October 28. Leaders of JD-U and RJD were invited at the residences of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for allotment of party symbols and candidates have been asked to go to their respective constituencies for campaigning.