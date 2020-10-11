Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party national president JP Nadda are just a few big names among the list of 30 star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party, released on Sunday ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Also Read - 'A Voice Different From Congress': BJP's Nadda Recalls JP's Contributions For India Ahead of Bihar Polls

The BJP's list of star campaigners for Bihar polls also includes prominent leaders like Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra former CM Devendra Fadnavis among several others.

Here's the full list:

BJP releases a list of 30 star campaigners for upcoming #BiharElections2020 PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders included in the list. pic.twitter.com/iKfGicyFLt — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Earlier today, the saffron party began the ruling coalition’s mega rally in the Nitish Kumar-led state as party president JP Nadda addressed the first poll rally after the election guidelines were revised.

“Modi hain to mumkin hain aur Nitish hain to sambhav hai (Modi and Nitish make it possible),” Nadda said at a rally in Gaya today.

The elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 till November 7.

Elections for the first phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3, and the third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.