New Delhi: Amid a political scuffle within Bihar's ruling NDA alliance, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice president Rajendra Singh on Tuesday jumped ship to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in presence of party chief Chirag Paswan ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The development comes on a day when the BJP-JDU alliance asserted that Nitish Kumar will be their chief ministerial candidate regardless of the numbers.

Earlier today, Paswan reiterated his "Bihar first, Bihari first" approach to fight the upcoming polls and said that his father, Ramvilas Paswan, would be proud of this approach.

The LJP supremo also said that he chose a “difficult path” by contesting alone to “bring back the state’s lost pride”.

The LJP had decided to field its candidates against its ally JD(U) citing “ideological differences” with CM Nitish Kumar, who is the leader of the coalition.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday finally reached a decision on the seat-sharing formula, splitting the total 243 seats on an expected 50:50 formula while giving an extra seat to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party. As a result, while the JD(U) is contesting Bihar polls on 122 seats, the BJP settled for 121.

The first phase of polling is to be held on October 28.