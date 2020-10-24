Patna: As Assembly elections draw nearer in the eastern state of Bihar, it is important for the voters to be aware of the voting dates in their respective constituencies. The Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly election in the last week of September . The polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The voting for the first phase on October 28 will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. The counting of votes and results will be declared on November 10. Also Read - Rs 1,500 Unemployment Allowance, 10 Lakh Jobs: Tejashwi Yadav Releases RJD's Manifesto For Bihar Polls

Here's more details and the date of voting in your constituencies: