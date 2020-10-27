New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and its Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya has lauded Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, who has been continuously attacking Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar, in the run up to upcoming state Assembly elections. Also Read - Bihar Election 2020: High-pitch Campaign For First Phase Ends, 71 Seats to go to Polls on Oct 28

Calling Paswan an ‘energetic’ leader and a ‘special friend’, the BJP leader said that he is a well-known youth leader, who raises issues of Bihar with a lot of dedication and statistics. “He is very energetic and has made his stand very clear”, Surya stated. Also Read - BJP's J&K Unit Celebrates Accession Day With Fervour

However, he maintained that Nitish Kumar was the NDA leader and would be CM if the coalition retains power, but for those who want to read the signs, the damage was done. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Crime Reduced in State, Says Nitish Kumar in Muzaffarpur Rally

“Our main leader is Nitish Kumar. He will be the Chief Minister of Bihar. The BJP and the NDA coalition will win a two-thirds majority and a Nitish Kumar government will be formed,” a leading portal quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Notably, Paswan has been, swearing by his loyalty towards PM Modi and the BJP and repeatedly asserting that he would work towards the formation of a new government headed by the saffron party. However, he has vowed to ensure the defeat of the JD(U), whose chief he has accused of having misbehaved with his late father and refused to give smaller alliance partners their due.

Paswans puzzling stance has given rise to misgivings among the JD(U) rank and file that he enjoyed the tacit approval of the BJP which has been anxious to gain the upper hand in Bihar, the only Hindi heartland state where it has always played the second fiddle.

However, senior BJP leaders such as Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Modi have been trying hard to appease the mercurial JD(U) boss with repeated assertions of trust in Kumar’s leadership and attempt to distance the party from Paswan.

Of the total 243 seats, the LJP has fielded candidates against the BJP in five constituencies. Overall, the LJP is contesting 138 seats – 122 of them against JD(U) and Jitin Ram Manjhi’s HAM.