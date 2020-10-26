New Delhi: ‘Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his officers would be behind bars if his party is voted to power in the upcoming Bihar Assembly election 2020’, said Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan at a rally on Sunday. Also Read - BJP Alleges Congress has Formed 'Radical Syndicate' With Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI; Questions Tejashwi

Speaking at the rally in Buxar’s Dumraon, Paswan lambasted the current state government and raised several questions before it. He also accused CM Nitish of ‘receiving kickbacks from illicit liquor trade’. Also Read - Bihar Polls: Chirag Paswan Says Will Build Temple 'Bigger Than Ram Mandir' in Sitamarhi for Goddess Sita

“Alcohol ban in Bihar has failed. Illicit liquor is widely being sold and Nitish Kumar is receiving kickbacks,” Paswan said. Also Read - Days Ahead of Bihar Polls, Chirag Paswan Makes an Appeal to BJP Voters For 'Nitish-Free Government'

#WATCH Chirag Paswan is making a promise to you today – the corruption in '7 Nischay' (scheme) will be probed when LJP comes to power & those at fault, whether it is CM or any official, will be sent to jail: LJP chief Chirag Paswan at a campaign in Dumraon, Buxar#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/emtgyvtTdA — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

Earlier the Bihar chief minister had claimed that the liquor lobby was hatching a conspiracy against him to help the opposition. He had stated that a section of society was unhappy with his decision to enforce ban on liquor and wanted him to vote him out.

Meanwhile, in a twist in the Bihar elections, 61 percent of Bihar voters feel that Chirag Paswan’s LJP and BJP are actually working hand in glove with each other.

As per the ABP-CVoter opinion poll on Bihar state elections, 61 per cent said LJP and BJP are actually working hand in glove with each other.

A majority also feels that the BJP alliance will be at a loss because of LJP pulling out of it. As per the survey, 59.3 per cent said the BJP alliance will be at a loss while 40.7 per cent said otherwise.

There is also confusion in the voter’s mind on who is the real NDA. As many as 42.7 per cent respondents said the real NDA is BJP plus LJP even though LJP has walked out of the NDA. 57.3 per cent said BJP-JDU alliance is the real alliance.

While Chirag Paswan has decided to go solo in Bihar elections, on the other hand he is praising PM Modi and talking about forming alliance with BJP post elections.