New Delhi: The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has decided not to fight the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election under incumbent Nitish Kumar's leadership in the state. The party, split from the NDA alliance, is likely to announce its candidates for the Bihar polls today, party sources said.

"Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will not contest the upcoming Bihar Elections in alliance with Janata Dal (United) due to ideological differences," said LJP National General Secretary Abdul Khaliq.

However, the LJP parliamentary board has also decided not to field candidates against the BJP as they share a strong alliance with the saffron party "at the national level and in Lok Sabha elections", Khaliq said. The LJP has proposed alliance with the saffron party for the upcoming assembly polls.

The Paswan Junior had called in a meeting earlier today with key leaders like Veena Devi, Chandan Singh, Surajbhan Singh, Raju Tiwari, Prince Raj, Kali Pandey, and Abdul Khalid, among others. The meeting, which was initially scheduled on Saturday was postponed after his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, was hospitalised last night and underwent heart surgery.

On the other hand, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has reportedly finalised on a 50:50 seat-sharing formula where Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) will be contesting on 122 seats of the total 243 constituencies, while the BJP will field candidates on 121 Vidhan Sabha seats.

The LJP has been unhappy with the seat-sharing arrangement offered to it, hoping to inflict damage on poll prospects of the JD(U), which has maintained that the LJP is a BJP ally and not its own.

Earlier on Saturday, the opposition Grand Alliance announced its seat-sharing formula, under which Rashtriya Janata Dal will contest on 144 seats. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was also announced as the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.