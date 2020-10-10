New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Congress on Saturday announced its list of star campaigners. Some of the big names include Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot and Shatrughan Sinha. Also Read - Congress's List of 5 Candidates For Upcoming Bypolls in Jharkhand & Uttar Pradesh | Check Here

The elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 till November 7.

Elections for the first phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3, and the third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10