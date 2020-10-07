Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Janata Dal (United), firm on Nitish Kumar becoming their Chief Minister once again, on Wednesday released its list of 117 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections while leaving the remaining seven seats to the HAM(S). Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Congress Releases First List of 21 Candidates

Chandrika Rai, mother-in-law of RJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav, will be contesting from Parsa seat on a JDU ticket. Meanwhile, state minister Bima Bharti will be fighting the polls from Rupauli, while from Chenari the party has fielded Lalan Paswan.

Notably, Lalu's 'Samdhi' Chandrika Rai, whose daughter Aishwarya Rai is stuck in a marital dispute with his eldest son, jumped ship to the JD(U) in August this year.

Here’s the full list of candidates:

Earlier today, Bihar JD(U) workers created a ruckus at the party office in Patna against the candidature of sitting MLA Jitendra Kumar, from Asthawan. Workers say,

“We just have one demand, give a ticket to anyone except him. His work isn’t good. He doesn’t respect workers,” party workers raised a protest against his nomination for the Nitish Kumar government.

It’s noteworthy that the BJP, JD(U)’s primary ally, has struck an equal seat-sharing partnership with the Nitish Kumar party on a 122-121 formula for the first time ever.

The JDU has announced seven seats to accommodate former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), while the BJP is expected to include the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani, who walked out of the Mahagathbandhan a few days ago, after LJP chief Chirag Paswan’s decision to contest solo.