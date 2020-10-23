New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday came down heavily on the Opposition alliance for demanding restoration of Article 370. Addressing his first rally in Sasaram district of Bihar for the upcoming Assembly elections, PM Modi invoked the alleged poor law and order in the state under RJD rule and said people have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar ‘Bimaru’ will not be allowed to return. Also Read - PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Pak Montcada CC vs Hira CC Sabadell Match 39 at Montjuic Ground 4:30 PM IST Friday October 23

"The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law & order situation and corruption in the state", said the prime minister at a joint rally with CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.

Here are the key takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address

Remembering Paswan, Raghuvansh Prasad: PM Modi began his first Bihar poll rally by paying tributes to LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away recently. "Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for poor. I pay respects to him", he said.

Phir ek baar, NDA sarkar: Exuding confidence, PM Modi asserted that even before the polls, people of Bihar have given their message and all surveys show that the NDA government will retain power in the state. People in the state have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar ‘Bimaru’ will not be allowed to return, Modi said in a swipe at the RJD-led opposition. ‘BIMARU’ is an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It was used to refer to the ‘poor economic conditions’ of these states.

Bihar’s battle against COVID-19: I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for the way they are fighting the battle against COVID-19. The decisions & steps taken by the state govt and people of Bihar against the pandemic are highly commendable, said PM Modi.

Worsening law and order under RJD: Launching a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), PM Modi said, “The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law & order situation and corruption in the state.”

Opposition blocking Bihar’s development: “Certain people trying to mislead Bihar. They only sought their own welfare. They blocked Bihar’s development”, PM’s veiled attack on Opposition alliance.

Conspiracy to weaken India: Accusing the Oppostion of insulting Bihaer and weakening India, PM said,”NDA govt abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After saying this they dare to ask for votes from Bihar. Is this not an insult of Bihar? The state which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country.”

UPA Wasted Nitish Kumar’s 10 years: When I as Gujarat CM and Nitish Ji attended UPA’s central meetings, Nitish Ji always told them – don’t stall Bihar’s development. But for 10 yrs, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced Centre & ensured Nitish ji cannot work. They wasted Bihar’s 10 yrs, said PM