New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the opposition's chief ministerial candidate for Bihar polls. Notably, Congress, RJD, CPI, CPM and Vikassheel Insaan Party have come together as a coalition for the upcoming Bihar polls.

The RJD will be contesting 144 out of 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, while the Congress will get 70 seats.

"All components of UPA have decided to come together as coalition for the Bihar Assembly elections. Congress, RJD, CPI, CPM & Vikassheel Insaan Party will be part of this alliance under leadership of RJD. We want Bihar to prosper under Tejashwi Yadav," Congress's Avinash Pandey announced on Saturday.

“CPI (M) to contest on 4 seats, CPI to contest on 6, CPI (ML) to contest on 19, Congress to contest on 70 seats besides contesting by-poll to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, and Rashtriya Janata Dal to contest on 144 seats in the upcoming Bihar Elections,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gave details on seat-sharing in the Grand Alliance.

The elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 till November 7.

Elections for the first phase will take place on October 28 on 71 assembly constituencies, elections for second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3, and the third phase poll on 78 assembly seats will be on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The term of the Bihar Assembly comes to an end on November 29.

The RJD had won 81 seats in 2015 while Congress had bagged 27 seats.