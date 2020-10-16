New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi exuded confidence and asserted that JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister of the state no matter which party in the NDA coalition bags more seats on November 10. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Shatrughan Sinha's Son, Sharad Yadav's Daughter Make it to Congress Final List

On being asked if the ruling party has signed any 'secret deal' with Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party or LJP, the deputy CM told NDTV that every leader in NDA has made it clear that LJP is not a part of the ruling coalition. "It is a media creation", he said, dismissing reports of a secret deal between LJP and BJP.

Furthermore, he asked what is BJP's interest if LJP is fighting against JDU? "People should not waste their votes by voting for the LJP candidates. They are vote-cutters. This is a design by some strategist, by some brain", the leading portal quoted him as saying.

Notably, LJP has decided to go solo in this assembly election. It parted ways with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) because of differences over seat-sharing for the Bihar assembly polls, and accused the chief minister of harming the Dalit community by creating a sub-group of Mahadalits.