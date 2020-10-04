New Delhi: After several days of hectic parleys, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has reportedly finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming state Assembly elections 2020. If reports are to be believed, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), under the agreement, will be contesting elections on 122 seats of the total 243 constituencies, while the Bharatiya Janata Party will field candidates on 121 Vidhan Sabha seats. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar's JD(U), BJP Strike 122-121 Seat Deal, LJP Not on List of Allies

Reports have claimed that the BJP will accommodate Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) from its quota if Chirag Paswan agrees to remain in the alliance. JDU, on the other hand, will give five-seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Junior Paswan has on several occasions indicated that he might quit the BJP-led NDA, but is yet to take the final step. The LJP, the sources said, is also unhappy with the seat-sharing arrangement offered to it and is hoping to inflict damage on poll prospects of the JD(U), which has maintained that the LJP is a BJP ally and not its.

In 2015, the LJP had contested 42 seats and won two. The JD(U) was then part of the opposition alliance which decisively defeated the NDA.

Earlier on Saturday, the opposition Grand Alliance announced its seat-sharing formula, under which Rashtriya Janata Dal will contest on 144 seats. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was also announced as the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan.

Addressing a press conference here, 30-year-old Yadav, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced the number of seats allocated to the Congress, the CPI(ML), the CPI(M), and the CPI, and said his party will contest from 144 assembly constituencies.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.