New Delhi: Hours after Bihar poll dates were announced by the Election Commission (EC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday claimed that his party's fight in the polls is with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He exuded confidence that people of Bihar want to get rid of the ruling government– which is led by the JD(U) in alliance with the BJP. He also remarked sarcastically that "JD(U) does not matter in the election".

"We welcome the decision of Election Commission. We are assured as people of Bihar want to get rid of this government. JD(U) does not matter in the election, our fight is against BJP," news agency ANI reported RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as saying.

Notably, elections in Bihar will be conducted in three phases with the first phase of polling for 71 constituencies in 16 districts to be held on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats in 17 districts on November 3 and the remaining 78 seats in 15 districts on November 7.

Meanwhile, with the model code of conduct for assembly elections 2020 in place in Bihar, both the ruling and opposition parties are claiming they will win a three-fourth majority in the House.

Bhupendra Yadav, state in-charge of BJP in Bihar, said that more than 3/4 seats will be bagged by the NDA and it fill form the government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

BJP chief spokesperson Nikhil Anand said the RJD, which is leading the grand alliance, will lose by a big margin.

Replying to the NDA, Chitranjan Gagan, general secretary and spokesperson of the RJD said: “The people of Bihar knew the ground situation and they will teach the NDA a lesson in these elections. Their leaders have been exposed. They are just making tall promises while the delivery is zero. The people of Bihar are jobless, flood-affected and are migrating since there are no sources of earning a livelihood. Moreover, the NDA has made life difficult for the common people by forcibly implementing policies such as farm bills,” added Gagan.

