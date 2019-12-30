New Delhi: ‘Janata Dal(United) , being the senior partner in the NDA in Bihar, should contest more seats than the BJP in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020’, said party national vice president Prashant Kishor. Speaking to a TV Channel, Kishor said that, the Lok Sabha election formula cannot be repeated in the Vidhan Sabha ‘Chunav’.

In the Lok Sabha polls this year the JD(U) and BJP had both fought 17 seats each, leaving six for Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2014. “The seat-sharing formula in 2019 was decided without taking the 2014 poll results into account. I see no reason why a future election should be decided on the basis of 2019,” Kishor, the poll strategist-turned-politician stated.

Defending his point further, the poll strategist, who had rankled the BJP with his continuous outbursts against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said that the JD(U) is a bigger party, has close to 70 MLAs while the BJP has just over 50.

“If we look at the 2010 assembly polls, which the JD(U) and the BJP had last contested together, the ratio was 1:1.4. Even if there is a slight change this time, it cannot be that both parties fight an equal number of seats. Moreover, the assembly elections are to be fought with Nitish Kumar as the NDA face,” he added.

Reacting sharply to Kishor’s statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that it believes in maintaining decorum, discipline and not making any public statement which has only news value. “All the decisions in NDA related to 2020 elections are a matter of discussion between our top leadership,” Bihar BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said.

What Happened in Last Assembly elections in Bihar?

In 2014, the BJP had contested with the LJP and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP and the coalition had won 31 out of 40 seats in Bihar with the saffron party alone bagging 22. The JD(U) had fought alone and got only two. The remaining seven were grabbed by the RJD-Congress-NCP combine. RLSP left the NDA last year and is now a part of the five-party Grand Alliance.