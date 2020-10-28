New Delhi: As Bihar prepares to vote for its first phase of Assembly elections on Wednesday, knowing about the candidates you are going to vote for tomorrow is as important as your vote itself. There are 71 seats in the first phase of elections and a total of 1066 candidates are in the fray, out of which 114 of them are women. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Amid Tight Security And COVID Guidelines in Place, 71 Assembly Seats go to Polls Today

The key constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase of the Bihar polls are Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Bankipur, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar. The first phase of elections is set to decide the fate of at least six ministers of the Nitish Kumar Cabinet — Krishnandan Verma, Prem Kumar, Jay Kumar Singh, Santosh Kumar Nirala, Vijay Sinha and Ram Narayan Mandal. The key candidates also consists of former chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi, Commonwealth shooter Shreyasi Singh, Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha, Pushpam Priya Choudhary of Plurals Party, BJP's Pranav Kumar Yadav and Anant Kumar Singh of RJD.

Therefore, here's some detailed information about key candidates contesting in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2020:

Jitan Ram Manjhi: This former chief minister of Bihar is contesting from his home seat Imamganj assembly constituency in Gaya district. In the 2015 assembly election, Manjhi won the Imamganj seat by a margin of roughly 30,000 votes. Known for being one of the tallest Dalit leaders in the state, Manjhi is up against Uday Narayan Choudhary of the RJD and Shobha Sinha of the LJP. Before losing the seat to Manjhi, Choudhary had won this seat three times — 2000, 2005, 2010. Manjhi was earlier with the JD(U) and was Nitish Kumar’s surprise choice for chief minister in 2014, however, Manjhi ended ties with the JD(U) in 2015 and formed his own political party – Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Luv Sinha: This Congress candidate is a Bollywood actor and Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha who is making his electoral debut from Bankipur assembly seat, in senior Sinha’s erstwhile Patna Lok Sabha constituency. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Shatrughan Sinha twice, in 2009 and 2014.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary: This candidate is the daughter of Janata Dal-United leader Vinod Chaudhary and a LSE graduate who floated her new party, Plurals Party. She is a new entrant in Bihar’s politics and has declared herself the chief ministerial candidate of her party. She has launched her party with a promise to transform the state and has fielded its candidates on all 243 seats. The 33-year-old candidate is contesting from Bankipur assembly seat where her challengers are debutant Luv Sinha and three-time MLA Nitin Nabia of the BJP.

Shreyasi Singh: This BJP candidate is a Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning shooter who will be contesting from the Jamui assembly seat to take on Vijay Prakash Yadav of RJD. She is the daughter of former union minister and Lok Sabha MP, Digvijay Singh. Shreyasi has joined BJP just weeks before assembly polls. During her election campaign. she said that she wanted to become the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Aatmanirbhar” (self-reliant) India initiative and work towards creating job opportunities in Bihar so that people in the state do not have to move outside the state to earn a livelihood.

Anant Kumar Singh: This candidate is contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on RJD’s ticket from the Mokama constituency seat in Patna district. Popularly known as ‘Bahubali MLA’ or ‘Chhote Sarkar’ among the people of his area, Anant Kumar is one among the richest candidates in the fray for the first phase of Bihar polls. Singh is also facing several serious criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder and was denied a ticket by JDU and the RJD in 2015. However, this year, the RJD had to face outrage for picking him as its candidate for the assembly polls.