New Delhi: RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister's face Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took a jibe at CM Nitish Kumar saying that his (Yadav's) father and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav will come out of jail on bail on November 9 while former will have his farewell the next day.

"Lalu ji is getting released on November 9. He has got one bail and will secure another on November 9, which also happens to be my birthday. The next day, Nitishji will have his farewell, Tejashwi told a poll rally in Bihar, exuding confidence about winning the elections.

Prasad is in judicial custody in Jharkhand capital Ranchi after his conviction in fodder scam cases. He was recently granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the case related to Chaibasa treasury but could not come out of jail as his bail plea in another case of fraudulent withdrawals from Dumka treasury is being heard.

In his rally, Yadav went on to accuse the Nitish Kumar government of failing to root out corruption, bring industries, provide employment and check migration for livelihood. “Nitishji, you have got tired. You won’t to able to take care of Bihar,” the 30-year-old Tejashwi said.

He took a jibe at the chief minister for his remark that Bihar lacked industrialisation because it is landlocked, and reaffirmed his commitment of sanctioning 10 lakh government jobs in his first cabinet meeting if the grand alliance comes to power.

“Those who didn’t give you jobs, education, health facilities and industries in 15 years will not do so in the next five years as well,” he said.

The state is voting in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.