Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Foolproof security arrangements have been made on Tuesday for voting, as well as to ensure that social distancing norms, as polling is underway in 94 seats and 17 districts to decide the fate of Bihar in the second and, arguably, the most crucial phase of Bihar Assembly elections.

Today's polls will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates.

The BJP is set to fight it out at 46 seats while the JD(U) at 43 to defeat the RJD-Congress-left alliance in the state. Interestingly the BJP rejigged its strategy in the second phase to fine-tune its attack against the RJD.

The 17 districts include more than a third of the 243-strong assembly. The Bihar polls phase II also includes three of the key districts – Patna, Bhagalpur and Nalanda – situated north of the Ganges.

This time, the prominent contestants in the fray include Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav who is contesting the Raghopur seat and his brother Tej Pratap in the fray in Hassanpur seat in Samastipur district.

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha is also contesting the poll in this phase.

Top leaders including PM Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda stressed on it, repeatedly to highlight its alleged anti-industry stance and ‘jungle raj’ of the Lalu Prasad era which may hurt the RJD’s 10 lakh job creation plank.

In this poll fray, the JD-U has moved to the NDA camp, the LJP is fighting its own battle and the RLSP is a part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front.

Elections for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are being held in three phases, out of which polling in the first phase was conducted on October 28.

After the November 3 voting, the remaining 78 constituencies will go to polls on November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10.

Seven constituencies of Nalanda district, to which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs, also go to polls in the second phase.