Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday officially reached a decision on the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. The ruling alliance has split the total 243 seats on an expected 50:50 formula while giving an extra seat to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party.

As a result, while the JD(U) is contesting Bihar polls on 122 seats, the BJP settled for 121. Among these, the JD(U) will give seven seats to Jitin Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), while the BJP is expected to hand a few seats to Mukesh Nishad's Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Notably, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which used to be an ally in the NDA government, has decided to contest separately this time against the Nitish Kumar government citing "ideological differences". The party will, however, not fight against BJP.

There is still no clarity if the BJP will accommodate LJP from its quota. However, Paswan has proposed an alliance with the saffron party.

On the Opposition side, the Grand Alliance has announced its seat-sharing formula, under which Rashtriya Janata Dal will contest on 144 seats. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was also announced as the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan.

The RJD also released names of 15 key candidates as it followed dynastic principle by giving tickets to second-generation leaders such as Rahul Tiwari, son of party veteran Shivanand Tiwary and Sudhakar Singh, son of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh. They will contest from Shahpur and Ramgarh, respectively.

Meanwhile, the JD-U has announced 25 names and has given tickets to Kaushal Kumar for Nawada seat, Jai Kumar Singh for Dinara, Sudarshan for Barbigha, Rajiv Lochan for Mokama, Damodar Rawat for Jhajha and others.