New Delhi: Ahead of the second round of Bihar Assembly polls, RJD President Lalu Prasad attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “double engine” remark. “It is not a double engine but it is a trouble engine government in Bihar,” Lalu Prasad said from his official Twitter handle. Also Read - Bihar Elections 2020: Will RJD Delay Salaries or Stop Development Work to Provide 10-lakh Jobs, Asks Nitish Kumar

Where was the “double engine” when migrants from the state had to be brought back during the lockdown, he asked. Also Read - PM Modi, Vice President Naidu Greet People of Various States on Their Statehood Days

He was reacting to Modi’s statement, at his Chapra rally, that Bihar has a double engine government meant for development, referring to his party and the Janata Dal-United, while the opposition has a “double Yuvraj”, a jibe at Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. Also Read - Are Any Relatives of Modi, Nitish in Parliament? PM Attacks Rahul-Tejashwi Over Dynastic Politics in Bihar

PM Modi’s remark did not go down well with Tejashwi Yadav as well. “If he has double engine government in Bihar, then why is unemployment rate in Bihar 46.6 per cent,” he asked.

The young RJD leader also asked why the Niti Aayog had ranked the state last on education and health, while NCRB reports cite the highest crime rate in Bihar and why migration took place in such a large number.

“Youths of every second house in Bihar are going to other states to earn their livelihood,” he said.

Nitish’s scathing attack on Tejashwi Yadav

Coming down heavily on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his main poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said it would cost the exchequer Rs 1.44 lakh crore annually, and wondered if his rival would shelve other developments works or delay salaries to implement his pledge.

Addressing constituents in five assembly segments through a virtual rally called ”Nishchay Samwad”, Kumar also said his government has changed the state’s industrial policy.

Modi’s rigorous campaigning for NDA in Bihar

PM Modi raised the issue of Ram Mandir in his rally at Motihari’s Gandhi Maidan in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

“I have come many times to Champaran, in Motihari. But after the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya started, this is the first time I have come among you,” said Modi. He added, “After waiting for centuries, this opportunity has come. It has come after a long period of ‘tap’ (prayers and sacrifices) and ‘tapasya’ (penance). I congratulate all you friends associated with the land of Ramayan.”

Targeting the RJD-Congress alliance, he said: “It is very important for the youth of Bihar to get good and honourable employment in Bihar itself. The question is, who can provide it? Those who gave Bihar the identity of darkness and crime? Those, for whom generating employment is the medium of earning millions?”

Reiterating his stress on “jungle raj”, Modi also took a sharp dig at RJD’s alliance with the Left. “Now in this election, the supporters of Maoism and those who want to tear the country apart have joined hands with the people of Jungle Raj,” he alleged.

The second phase of Bihar election is on November 3.

(With agency inputs)