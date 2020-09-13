New Delhi: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday endorsed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and heaped praises on him for ushering in sushasan (good governance). The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the good work will continue under the leadership of the JD(U) chief. This comes a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda said that the upcoming Bihar polls will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Also Read - 'Void in Political Sphere of Bihar And Country': Tributes Pour in For Veteran Leader Raghuvansh Singh

In a veiled attack on RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, Modi said, “Bihar has for long been plagued by a peculiar mindset. Road projects were frowned upon and people used to ask what do these have to offer those who walk on foot and do not have vehicles.” Prasad used to project himself as a luddite, which was also perceived as a wily attempt to endear himself to the masses. Also Read - Monsoon Session 2020: After Question Hour, Govt Scraps All-party Meeting in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Without naming the opposition RJD or the party’s ally the Congress, Modi blamed the states backwardness on a mindset which made them sneer at economic progress and thought lip-service was enough when it came to the betterment of the poor. Also Read - 'Jab Tak Dawai Nahi, Tab Tak Dhilai Nahi', What PM Modi Says Over Rising COVID Cases

Such indifference to progress also took its toll on higher education. But the last 15 years have been of sushasan.

Infrastructure has improved. New medical and engineering colleges, law institutes and polytechnics have come up. Nitish Kumar has a very important role to play in ensuring that the process continues, he said.

The BJP has declared it will contest the assembly polls in Bihar with Kumar as the coalition’s chief ministerial face.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic and the large- scale return of migrants that took place during lockdown, Bihar accounting for a large part of them, Modi said, This crisis has also presented us with opportunities. We can think of new employment generation avenues by setting in motion rapid economic activity.

Modi inaugurated the 193 km extension of the LPG pipeline from Durgapur in West Bengal to Banka in Bihar, and two LPG bottling plants in Banka and in East Champaran’s Harsiddhi.

Bihar assembly elections for 243 seats are slated to be held in October-November. The tenure of the current assembly ends on November 29. The poll dates are yet to be announced.

(With agency inputs)