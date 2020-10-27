New Delhi: In Response to Nitish Kumar’s ‘8-9 children’ jibe, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that the Bihar Chief Minister has targetted PM Narendra Modi, by commenting on his family. He also asserted that the bad words used by Nitish against him are like ‘aashirwaad’ (blessings) for him.