Bihar Assembly Election 2020: As voting begins in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set for yet another face-off on Wednesday as the two key leaders will address poll rallies in support of their party’s nominees. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 1st Phase Voting Begins Across 71 Seats Amid Tight Security

PM Modi will be holding three BJP rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna today. Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to challenge at Valmikinagar in West Champaran and another at Kuseshwar Sthan in Darbhanga. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Over 6000 Polling Booths Seen as Sensitive in First Phase

The two leaders will come face to face at Darbhanga. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Exempted From Court Appearance in Defamation Case Over Remarks Against Amit Shah

Notably, this will be the second electoral visit of the two leaders to Bihar. Both of them had plunged into campaigning for the three-phased state assembly elections and addressed a series of rallies.

Modi and Rahul Gandhi had kicked off their campaign in battleground Bihar on Friday last week. While Modi had addressed three back to back rallies at Dehri-On-Sone in Rohtas district, Gaya and Bhagalpur, the Congress leader had his meetings at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

The two leaders had gone for each other’s jugular over the Chinese intrusion in Ladakh and both cried “insult” to soldiers and their families. The abrogation of Article 370, farm sector reform laws, “jungle raj” during the 15 years of RJD dispensation, the migrant crisis and joblessness too figured prominently in the bitter electoral discourse.

A report from Darbhanga said that senior officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG), who provide security to the prime minister, held a meeting with Darbhanga district magistrate S M Thyagrajan to ensure COVID guidelines are followed at the rally venue.

Officials said that no one will be allowed inside the venue without face masks and people who will be on the dais with the prime minister have undergone RT-PCR tests.

NDA candidates from across the district will sit on a separate dais near to the main one, they said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will be present on the occasion.

In Muzaffarpur, the prime ministers rally will be held at Motipur, around 30 km from the district headquarters.

A limited number of chairs have been put in the field where the rally will be held. The chairs have been placed inside circles marked at a distance from each other.

In capital Patna, the public meeting will be held at the Veterinary College ground near the airport.