New Delhi: As voting for the Assembly elections in 78 Assembly constituencies of Bihar is underway, an election officer deployed at a polling booth has died. According to the reports, the officer suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but failed to survive.

"Health of a person on polling duty deteriorated earlier today and he died later. He was an employee of the irrigation department. His Body was sent for post-mortem. Ex gratia of Rs 15 lakhs will be given to deceased's family as per rule", news agency ANI quoted Kamal Singh, Muzaffarpur Dist Public Relations Officer as saying.

Notably, polling for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 AM on Saturday amid tight security arrangements in 15 districts of the state.

Elections are being held for 243 assembly seats in three phases. Polling for the first phase was held on 71 seats on October 28 and 94 seats on November 3. Counting of votes will be held on November 10.

In 2015, JU-U managed to bag 23 out of 78 seats. But it was a part of Mahagathbandhan, therefore, the Muslim community voted in support of the party. The equation is likely to change as JD-U is again a part of the NDA. RJD won 20 seats while Congress 11 seats and the BJP managed to win 20 seats.