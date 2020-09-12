New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda on Saturday said that the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls 2020 will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This comes amid the growing tussle between Chirag Pawan-led LJP and Nitish Kumar-led JDU, both constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). There is also a speculation that the LJP may go alone in the elections. Also Read - Your Govt is Harassing Women: Kangana Ranaut to Sonia Gandhi After Demolition of Her Office by Shiv Sena-Led BMC

Nitish Kumar today held a meeting with JP Nadda at the former's residence to discuss the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls. Among those present in the meeting were former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is managing the party's campaign for Bihar polls, and BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav.

If reports are to be believed, the JDU is understood to have expressed its desire to contest more seats in Bihar. The JDU also discussed its new partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) HAM(S) party.

According to news agency ANI, it was agreed between the BJP and JDU that seats should be announced as soon as possible for better coordination.

A report by India Today stated that Chirag Paswan has raised several objections to Nitish Kumar being the face of NDA in Bihar. He is hoping to meet JP Nadda soon to discuss the matter

Bihar assembly elections for 243 seats are slated to be held in October-November. The tenure of the current assembly ends on November 29. The poll dates are yet to be announced.