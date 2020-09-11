New Delhi: Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that his son Chirag will take a final call on the alliance in Bihar as he has been hospitalised with an illness for some time. Also Read - Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi Strikes Alliance With JD(U), Returns to NDA Ahead of Assembly Polls

Taking to Twitter, Paswan confirmed media reports of his ill health, saying that his health deteriorated a few days back, during the COVID-19 crisis, but he did not rush to a hospital , since he had to fulfil his responsibilities as food minister. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election News: COVID no Ground For Postponing Polls, Can't Tell EC What Should be Done, Says Supreme Court

“There was no laxity in the work. I continuously served the country as food minister and made every effort to ensure food reaches on time everywhere,” he tweeted. Also Read - Virtual Campaigns, Separate Booths For Corona Patients: EC Finalises Guidelines For Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Paswan, in a series of tweets, asserted that he got admitted at a hospital after his son forced him to get treated. However, the minister did not reveal the disease, he was suffering from.

If reports are to be believed, Paswan is suffering from multiple ailments, including per-existing heart conditions.

कोरोना संकट के समय खाद्य मंत्री के रूप में निरंतर अपनी सेवा देश को दी और हर सम्भव प्रयास किया कि सभी जगह खाद्य सामग्री समय पर पहुंच सके। इसी दौरान तबियत ख़राब होने लगी लेकिन काम में कोई ढिलाई ना हो इस वजह से अस्पताल नहीं गया। 1/3 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 11, 2020

कोरोना संकट के समय खाद्य मंत्री के रूप में निरंतर अपनी सेवा देश को दी और हर सम्भव प्रयास किया कि सभी जगह खाद्य सामग्री समय पर पहुंच सके। इसी दौरान तबियत ख़राब होने लगी लेकिन काम में कोई ढिलाई ना हो इस वजह से अस्पताल नहीं गया। 1/3 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 11, 2020

मुझे विश्वास है कि अपनी युवा सोच से चिराग पार्टी व बिहार को नयी ऊँचाईयों तक ले जाएगा।चिराग के हर फ़ैसले के साथ मैं मज़बूती से खड़ा हूं। मुझे आशा है कि मैं पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर जल्द ही अपनों के बीच आऊँगा। 3/3 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 11, 2020

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Chirag, the son and political successor of veteran Paswan, is reportedly angry with the ruling Janata Dal United (JDU) for giving space to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) in the alliance.

Manjhi is also a prominant Dalit leader and his inclusion in the NDA may affect seat-sharing and the backward vote in Bihar. Such a situation is of concern to the LJP.

The LJP has now given a slogan emphasising Bihari pride. The slogan reads: “Woh lad rahen hain raj karne ke liye, LJP lad rahi hai Bihar par naz karne ke liye” (They are contesting elections to rule the state and the LJP is contesting elections for the pride of Bihar).

Paswan has also been critical of CM Nitish Kumar for his policies on the return of migrant labourers from other states, inadequate flood relief measures and failing to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

However, LJP spokesperson Asraf Ansari said that the slogan is meant to target opposition parties such as the RJD, Congress and others. But political observers in the state say the slogan is targeted at Manjhi for joining the NDA just before the polls, scheduled to be held later this year.

(With agency inputs)