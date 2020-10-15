New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday released the final list of 49 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and increased its star power by fielding actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv from Bankipore seat, along with veteran socialist Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini from Bihariganj. Also Read - 'Nitish Kumar Harmed Dalits by Creating Subgroup For Political Gains': Chirag Paswan Ahead of Bihar Polls

The grand old party also listed former Bihar Chief Minister Abdul Gafoor's grandson Asif Gafoor to fight Gopalganj seat, while AICC secretary Chandan Yadav has been fielded from Beldaur seat in Khagaria. Meanwhile, Bihar youth Congress chief Gunjan Patel has been fielded from the Nalanda seat.

Luv Sinha was last seen as an actor in JP Dutta's 2018 war movie Paltan. He made his cinema debut with Sadiyaan in 2010. He has been pitted against Nitin Naveen, a three-time BJP MLA in an assembly segment which falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that his father has represented two times on a BJP ticket.

On the other hand, Subhashini Raj Rao is set to contest from Bihariganj, under her father’s represented Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress is contesting on 70 assembly seats in the state in alliance with the RJD and Left parties. It has given a ticket to 12 minority candidates this time around.

Elections for the first phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for the second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3, and the third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.