New Delhi: Stage-collapse incidents have become a common sight as parties campaign rigorously for the Bihar assembly polls. On Saturday, stage abruptly collapsed during Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's (Rajesh Ranjan) campaign rally in Muzaffarpur, taking down him as well.

The incident happened while Yadav was addressing people in Muzaffarpur's Minapur assembly constituency.

On Thursday Congress candidate from Jale assembly seat, Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani fell off the stage, which collapsed while he was addressing a political rally in Darbhanga.

Similarly, later in the same day at a Congress rally at Bagahi Deoraj in Champaran, a stage collapsed and took down with party leaders Imran Pratapgarhi and Akhilesh Singh along with several party workers who were on the dias.

The first phase of the election was held October 28, while the next phases will be on November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.