New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and four others have been named in an FIR that was filed in connection with the murder of an expelled party leader Shakti Malik (37) in Purnea district of poll-bound Bihar.

After the killing of Malik, a video has gone viral on social media, wherein the expelled leader was seen accusingTejashwi of seeking Rs 50 lakh as a donation to give him a party ticket to contest the upcoming poll from Raniganj seat. In the video, Tejashwi also threatened to eliminate Malik if he continues with his good work in the constituency.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police of Purnea Vishal Sharma confirmed that an FIR lodged against six persons including RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav in connection with the murder.