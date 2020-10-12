New Delhi: Beginning his poll campaign with a sharp remark on the Opposition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ridiculed the RJD’s claim of approving 10 lakh government jobs if elected to power when they could not even hold cabinet meetings properly during the 15 years of its rule. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Ban on Exit Polls From October 28 Morning to November 7 Evening

Although he did not take any name while targeting the opposition party, the remark comes days after RJD's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav announced that if the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) headed by his party comes to power, 10 lakh government jobs will be sanctioned in the very first cabinet meeting.

"Did cabinet meetings take place properly during their time?" he asked.

Virtually addressing party workers and voters of 11 Assembly constituencies that will go to vote in the first phase on October 28, Kumar highlighted the achievements of his governments during his three terms as CM since 2005 are far greater than that compared with the work done during the 15-year rule before that.

“One should be wary of false claims. There are people who are trying to sell you sandcastles. Beware of them,” the chief minister said and added, “These people should tell us how many jobs they created in the 15 years they had. And we’ll tell them how many people we have provided employment to (during his terms as CM since 2005).”

The RJD was in power in Bihar from 1990 to 2005.

Notably, Kumar had made a similar remark in his first political speech on September 7 for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.

The JD(U) chief is set address another virtual rally on Tuesday for constituencies that will see voting in the first round. Altogether 71 constituencies will be held in Bihar’s first phase of Assembly election.

From Wednesday onwards, he would start touring different constituencies to seek votes for NDA candidates.

Seeking to set “15 years vs 15 years” as the poll narrative for the present elections, Kumar urged people to judge the developmental work done during the two equal periods and then vote.

The JD(U) president said that if voters give him another chance, his government would unroll “Saat Nischay” (Seven resolves) part II, to take up more developmental programmes in the state.

Meanwhile, for enhancing skills of the youths, a separate skill development department would be formed if the NDA is voted to power, he added.