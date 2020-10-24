New Delhi: Just days to for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 to begin, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday took a swipe at Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party RJD while addressing a poll rally in the state. “Those who neglected education, health and roads construction and spent time in encouraging ‘jungle raj’ are today talking about development…its nothing but a joke,” Nitish said in an apparent reference to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Opposition’s Chief Ministerial face in Bihar. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Check Voting Date In Your Constituency

Kumar added “we want everybody to study but a few persons want to get everything without education.” Notably, Tejashwi is a class 9th dropout. Also Read - Rs 1,500 Unemployment Allowance, 10 Lakh Jobs: Tejashwi Yadav Releases RJD's Manifesto For Bihar Polls

“Some people who do not even have knowledge of alphabets or experience are talking of providing jobs to others…this is laughable,” he said deriding the RJD’s promise of creating 10 lakh government jobs in the state if voted to power. Also Read - LJP's Chirag Paswan Promises to Stand With PM Modi And His Beliefs Until Last Breath

“They spent long time in power before the NDA took over the reins of the state in 2005 end, but utilised it only for serving interest of the family,” he continued.

“For 15 years people had the opportunity to work & what was the electricity consumption? 700 megawatt. It’s 6000 megawatts now. Electricity has reached all houses, ‘Lalten yug’ has come to an end. We have made this Bihar,” the Chief Minister said taking a jibe at RJD.

Nitish Kumar, however, refrained from speaking anything against the LJP or its president Chirag Paswan who has been attacking him regularly.

After dissociating his party from the ruling NDA in Bihar, Chirag has been hitting out at the chief minister almost on a daily basis in his election meetings as well as in the social media, but Kumar has chosen not to react to him.