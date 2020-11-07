Bihar Assembly Election 2020: As the last leg of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections come to an end, all eyes are glued at the exit polls data to predict whether Nitish Kumar returns to the throne or if Bihar will see a new face this year. Also Read - 'Definite Blow to Right Wing Forces’: How Politicos Reacted to Exit Poll Results of Bihar

Times Now-CVoter has released its detailed analysis and prediction and predicted a hung assembly in this year’s Bihar elections. Also Read - Tejashwi Emerges as Popular CM Choice as Poll of Exit Polls Predicts Win For RJD Alliance in Bihar

Follow live updates here: Also Read - Tejaswi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan Storming to Power in Bihar With 180 Seats: Today's Chanakya Exit Poll

– Times Now CVoter predicts 116 seats for NDA, 120 for UPA, one seat for the LJP and six for other parties and independent candidates.

– According to the CVoter’s poll prediction, the JD(U)-BJP combine National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will lose 8 seats this year, while the Congress-RJD Mahagathbandhan gains 10 seats.

– After a lofty campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is expected to win 70 seats, while the JD(U) will get 40. Other allies like HAM and VIP are predicted to win two seats each.

– Meanwhile, the RJD is likely to win 85 seats and the Congress 25.

– BJP leaders in Bihar disagree with the exit poll predictions as it shows RJD as the probable single-largest party.

– Gathbandhan on its way to form government in Bihar, predicts Times Now-CVoter exit polls.

The third and final phase of Bihar elections 2020 was held across 78 seats of the 243-seat Assembly. More than 2.35 crore voters were eligible for exercising their franchise today.

The major parties in the fray this year are the JD(U), BJP, RJD, Congress and the LJP. While the JD(U) and BJP are contesting the elections together, the RJD and Congress on the other hand have formed a Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

The counting of votes will be conducted on Tuesday, November 10.