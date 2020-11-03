Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his rally for the third phase of Bihar Assembly elections today, said that while the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government fulfilled all basic facilities over the past decade, this time the alliance will “fulfil the aspirations of the people”. Also Read - 'Need Nitish Kumar's Government For Development': PM Modi Pens Letter To People of Bihar

“In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bihar,” PM Modi said at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Will Stand With 'Hands Folded, Head Bowed' Before Tejashwi, Paswan's Stinging Attack on CM

The prime minister’s election rally is taking place for Phase III on the same timeline as polling for the second phase of Bihar elections is underway. Also Read - Amit Shah Confident of Victory in West Bengal Assembly Polls, Says BJP Will Form Government With 2/3 Majority

“Voting for the second phase of Bihar Elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls.” claimed PM Modi at the rally.

“Not just the country, Bihar is giving a message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy’s power & every Bihari’s devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds,” he asserted.

Hitting out at Congress, which has formed a Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) with the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, PM Modi said, “The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in… Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha… people still punish them whenever there’s a chance.”

#WATCH | "The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in… Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha… people still punish them whenever there's a chance," says PM Narendra Modi #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/FXjH9RjvDm — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Notably, Modi is campaigning head to head against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from their respective alliances. All the districts where Modi and Gandhi will be visiting Tuesday will go to vote in the last phase on November 7.

Gandhi is slated to address election meetings in Katihar and Kishanganj today and pay a visit to Bihar again on November 4 to address rallies at Bihariganj in Madhepura district and Araria.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will address a rally in the Saharsa district later in the day.

The results of the Bihar Assembly elections this year will be announced on November 10.